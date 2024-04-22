Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AdvanSix worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,081,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.12 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

