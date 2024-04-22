Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.