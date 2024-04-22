Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $66.77

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.77.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.39.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that SEA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
