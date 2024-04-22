CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVI opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVI. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

