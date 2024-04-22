Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.