StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.92 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

