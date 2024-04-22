Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

