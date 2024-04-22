Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SF stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

