Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $780,325.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.95 and a beta of 1.71. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

