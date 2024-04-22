Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

