Waste Management (WM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.40. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

