Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Head-To-Head Survey

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -32.04% -29.72% Avalon GloboCare -750.41% N/A -33.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vaxcyte and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vaxcyte and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.13) -14.73 Avalon GloboCare $1.26 million 2.69 -$11.93 million ($1.57) -0.19

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

