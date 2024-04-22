Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £1,797.76 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,237.97).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($639,055.22).

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($42,882.06).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 853.50 ($10.62) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 850.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.33). The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,855.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.58) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.34) to GBX 680 ($8.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 830.83 ($10.34).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

