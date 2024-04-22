Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $23.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.09. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

