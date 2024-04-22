Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $85.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.10.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Celsius has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,742 shares of company stock valued at $54,790,179. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

