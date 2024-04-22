Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.9 %

VNT stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.