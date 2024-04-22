Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $552.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

