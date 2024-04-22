Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 332,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 56,835 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $194.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.