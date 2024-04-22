Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $219,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

