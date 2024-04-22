Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $69.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.