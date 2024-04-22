Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $216,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.