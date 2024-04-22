Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

