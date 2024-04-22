Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Couchbase worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Couchbase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,104 shares of company stock worth $1,774,592. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.69. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

