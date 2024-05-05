Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

