Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $73.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.