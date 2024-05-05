Brokerages Set Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Target Price at $44.83

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Belite Bio
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.60.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belite Bio
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.