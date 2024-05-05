WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.35

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 76959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 230,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

