ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.88

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 43736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get ABB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.