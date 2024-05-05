SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($41.45) to GBX 3,200 ($40.20) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SIG Stock Performance

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Friday. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIG

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £20,300 ($25,499.31). In other SIG news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,499.31). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($165,137.04). 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

