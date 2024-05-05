A10 Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A10 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,332 shares of company stock worth $1,138,273. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

