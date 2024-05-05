Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Shell

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,688.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,596.26. The company has a market capitalization of £183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.