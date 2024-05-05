Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.1 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.48) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 767 ($9.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 674.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.57. The stock has a market cap of £19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($201,321.00). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

