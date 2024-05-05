Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

