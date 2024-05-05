Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The business had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
