Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tesco Stock Down 0.5 %

About Tesco

LON TSCO opened at GBX 298.30 ($3.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.10 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

