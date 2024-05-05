Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths News Trading Up 1.8 %

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 56 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.03. The stock has a market cap of £138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.72).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.