Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($51.50) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,740 ($46.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,528 ($31.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,845.94 ($48.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,499.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,147.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

