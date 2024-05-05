Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Issued By Wedbush

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 264,257 shares in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

