Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,000,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $4,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHH opened at $116.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.90.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

