Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $68.34 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

