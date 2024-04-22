Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,235 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of ModivCare worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ModivCare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $75.54.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $703.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

