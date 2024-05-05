Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) received a C$34.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 279.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FIL
Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.