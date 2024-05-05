Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) received a C$34.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 279.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

