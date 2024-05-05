Cormark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

