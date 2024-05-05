Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

PLOW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $543.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

