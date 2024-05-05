Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$157.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$134.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

