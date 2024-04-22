KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.94 on Friday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
