KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.94 on Friday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.