Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $27.06 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.