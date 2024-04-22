DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

View Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.