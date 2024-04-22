Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 157.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $79.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

