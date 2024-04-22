Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$33,337.97 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.42.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
