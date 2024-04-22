Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$33,337.97 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

